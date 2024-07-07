iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,011,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,697 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $73,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 574.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,149.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USHY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,457,586 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2078 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.