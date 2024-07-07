iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 396.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,013 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $57.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.59. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

