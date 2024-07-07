iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $120.38

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $120.38 and last traded at $120.30, with a volume of 65266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.04.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.11. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 56,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 840.9% in the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

