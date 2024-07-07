iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,352.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.