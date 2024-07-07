iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.69

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.69 and last traded at $83.69, with a volume of 4456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.42.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 733,364.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 124,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,672 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 78,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 53,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

