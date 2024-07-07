iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.35

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.35 and last traded at $114.31, with a volume of 52543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.01.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.36.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
