iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.35

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.35 and last traded at $114.31, with a volume of 52543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.01.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.36.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,144 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857,479 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,195,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,450 shares during the period. Finally, P E Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $260,755,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

