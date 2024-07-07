iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.65

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.65 and last traded at $73.31, with a volume of 193658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.56.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.