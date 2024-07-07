iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.65

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.65 and last traded at $73.31, with a volume of 193658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.56.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,800,000 after buying an additional 818,508 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 40,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,523,000 after buying an additional 164,310 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.