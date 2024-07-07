iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 6,625 call options on the company. This is an increase of 723% compared to the typical daily volume of 805 call options.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,972,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,144 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 559.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 879,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746,337 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,870.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 556,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 528,123 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,041,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 507,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,462,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWH opened at $15.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.