iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,161 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $16,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,710,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,131. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

