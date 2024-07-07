iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.56

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $113.56 and last traded at $113.56, with a volume of 16677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,509,000 after acquiring an additional 235,317 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,709,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 478,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,236,000 after buying an additional 42,798 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 327.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 41,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,141,000.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

