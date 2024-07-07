iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 36,533 shares.The stock last traded at $76.67 and had previously closed at $76.61.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $663.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 119,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 459,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

