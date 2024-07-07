iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 35,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 128,646 shares.The stock last traded at $33.87 and had previously closed at $33.77.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $673.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBO. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 268.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

