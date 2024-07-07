iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 12-Month High at $301.78

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $301.78 and last traded at $301.78, with a volume of 21706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.29.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after acquiring an additional 227,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,904,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,478,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

