iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $91,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 571.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 987,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,952,000 after purchasing an additional 120,189 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,426,000 after purchasing an additional 131,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period.

IWD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.79. 1,358,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,379. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.68.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

