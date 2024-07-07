iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $52,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,282,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,054,456. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

