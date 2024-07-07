iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,089 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $33,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after purchasing an additional 351,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,767 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $181.59. 361,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.58 and a 200-day moving average of $179.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.