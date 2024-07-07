Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $104.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.64.

Get Itron alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRI. Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Itron

Itron Stock Down 0.0 %

ITRI stock opened at $99.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. Itron has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Itron’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Free Report

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.