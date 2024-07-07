J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 297 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $744.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

