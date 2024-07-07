J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 850 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 128,693 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $15.96 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

