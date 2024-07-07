J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $77.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $88.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $172.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

