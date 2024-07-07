J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,308 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $63.82.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

