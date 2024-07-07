J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,536,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,919,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,729,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,964,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 3,554.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,354,000 after purchasing an additional 103,909 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.22. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

