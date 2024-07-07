J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $189.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.03.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

