J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,358,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 2,426.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,826,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,634 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,484,901,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.37.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

Several brokerages have commented on CRH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

