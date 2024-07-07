J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Twilio by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $632,755.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,891,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $632,755.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,891,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,684 shares of company stock worth $2,767,619. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $57.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.48.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

