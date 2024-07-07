J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $261,000 Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVT stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 910.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

