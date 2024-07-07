J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,186,000 after acquiring an additional 194,228 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,243,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TTE opened at $70.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.38. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.