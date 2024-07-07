J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $247,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,208,000. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,277,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,430,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,951,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SPMO opened at $90.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $90.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

