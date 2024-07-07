J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 8,523.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 170,902 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 378.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 131,651 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 687,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,854,000 after purchasing an additional 102,286 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Southern Copper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,041,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after purchasing an additional 67,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. CICC Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $472,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $67.64 and a 1-year high of $129.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

