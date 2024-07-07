J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance

FPXI stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.26 million, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. First Trust International IPO ETF has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $48.45.

First Trust International IPO ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust International IPO ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2987 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.