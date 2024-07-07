J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000.
First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance
FPXI stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.26 million, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. First Trust International IPO ETF has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $48.45.
First Trust International IPO ETF Profile
The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
