J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,613 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total transaction of $96,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 222,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,913,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,745,482.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,858.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total transaction of $96,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 222,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,913,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 424,922 shares of company stock valued at $62,811,386. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $152.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.24 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.20. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.