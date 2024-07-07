J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $453.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $434.94 and its 200 day moving average is $432.22. The company has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.89.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

