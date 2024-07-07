J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 44.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 28.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,795 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD opened at $131.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.56. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

