J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 114 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,809 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

