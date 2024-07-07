J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 277 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $306,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JMST stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

