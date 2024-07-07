J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 5,133 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,638,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 78,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

