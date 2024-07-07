J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

