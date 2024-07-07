J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 13,650.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TTP opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $37.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

