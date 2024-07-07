J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIZD. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 204,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 543.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,776,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $113,000.

BIZD stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

