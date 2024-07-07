Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 14,784 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,956. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEL

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.