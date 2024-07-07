Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 161,429 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,429 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $39,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,294,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after purchasing an additional 83,725 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 232,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 65,567 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLCB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. 317,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,915. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

