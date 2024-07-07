Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 219,609 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 130.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 219,609 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $46,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $1,312,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.1 %

PulteGroup stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,619. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.