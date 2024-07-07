Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 33,220 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $34,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.53. 803,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

