Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 38,318 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.89% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $18,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMTM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 55,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

IMTM traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 125,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,703. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $39.92.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

