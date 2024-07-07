Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 81,192 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 849,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,192 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $46,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.88. 3,941,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

