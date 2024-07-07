Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $15,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,149.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 156,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.92. The company had a trading volume of 288,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.12. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $107.06.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

