Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2024

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFLFree Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $19,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $2,763,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 63,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 541,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 20,569 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS OMFL traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. 451,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

