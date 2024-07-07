Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,943 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIL. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Palladiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 71,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 30,485 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the period.

BIL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $91.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,316,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,766,630. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $91.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.59.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

