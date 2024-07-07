Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Williams Companies worth $41,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 61,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,248,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,602,000 after acquiring an additional 351,779 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 145,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

WMB stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,182,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,829. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.