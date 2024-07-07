Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 703,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,186 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Dominion Energy worth $34,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

